Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) Earns “Hold” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2019

Credit Suisse Group restated their hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) in a report issued on Friday morning. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ELAN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.68.

ELAN opened at $31.83 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.61.

Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $761.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,016,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,890,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,768,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,898,000.

About Elanco Animal Health

There is no company description available for Elanco Animal Health Inc

