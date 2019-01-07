Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) Earns “Hold” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) in a report issued on Friday morning. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ELAN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.68.

ELAN opened at $31.83 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.61.

Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $761.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,016,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,890,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,768,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,898,000.

