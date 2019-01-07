Elite (1337) Trading Up 22.5% Over Last Week

Elite (CURRENCY:1337) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 7th. Elite has a total market cap of $1.65 million and $612.00 worth of Elite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Elite has traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar. One Elite coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00022771 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00027212 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004461 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00029993 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005432 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00010151 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00135341 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Elite Profile

Elite is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2016. Elite’s total supply is 29,137,623,246 coins and its circulating supply is 26,335,270,131 coins. The Reddit community for Elite is /r/1337Foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elite’s official Twitter account is @1337CoinUpdates. The official website for Elite is www.elitecurrency.net.

Elite Coin Trading

Elite can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

