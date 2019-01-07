Ellington Financial LLC (EFC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ellington Financial LLC (NYSE:EFC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EFC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th.

In other news, CEO Laurence Penn bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EFC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $693,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 462,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 11,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial stock opened at $15.48 on Monday. Ellington Financial has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $460.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.35.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $36.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.59%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.85%.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

