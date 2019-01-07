Emerald Expositions Events Inc (EEX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.29.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Emerald Expositions Events in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Emerald Expositions Events from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Emerald Expositions Events in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, insider William Charles sold 14,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $179,184.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 9.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,254,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,155,000 after buying an additional 67,939 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,254,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,155,000 after buying an additional 67,939 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 11.7% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 222,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 23,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 44.6% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. 35.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EEX opened at $12.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $903.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Emerald Expositions Events has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $22.97.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.32 million. Emerald Expositions Events had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerald Expositions Events will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Emerald Expositions Events

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others comprising photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

