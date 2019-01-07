Enstar Group Ltd. (ESGR) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the third quarter valued at about $365,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enstar Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Enstar Group in the third quarter worth about $420,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enstar Group in the third quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Enstar Group by 61.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ESGR. BidaskClub lowered Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered Enstar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th.

ESGR opened at $166.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.79. Enstar Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $150.32 and a 12 month high of $223.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $352.52 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 8.66%.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

