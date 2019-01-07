Envestnet (ENV) PT Lowered to $58.00 at DA Davidson

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson to $58.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envestnet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Envestnet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $71.00 to $60.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envestnet has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.13.

ENV opened at $49.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.76. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $46.57 and a 52-week high of $64.80.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.99 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joshua Mayer sold 2,606 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,405. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENV. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

