Enviro Technologies (EVTN) vs. Manitex International (MNTX) Head to Head Review

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) and Enviro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTN) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Manitex International alerts:

55.8% of Manitex International shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Manitex International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of Enviro Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Manitex International and Enviro Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manitex International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Enviro Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Manitex International presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.41%. Given Manitex International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Manitex International is more favorable than Enviro Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Manitex International and Enviro Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manitex International -1.28% 6.69% 2.43% Enviro Technologies -27.99% N/A -19.93%

Volatility & Risk

Manitex International has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enviro Technologies has a beta of 3.21, indicating that its share price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Manitex International and Enviro Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manitex International $213.11 million 0.61 -$8.07 million $0.20 33.25 Enviro Technologies $260,000.00 5.50 $2.07 million N/A N/A

Enviro Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Manitex International.

Summary

Manitex International beats Enviro Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc. provides engineered lifting solutions. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, and commercial construction. The company manufactures rough terrain cranes and material handling products for construction, municipality, and railroad industries; and truck mounted hydraulic knuckle boom cranes. It sells its products through dealers and rental distribution channel. The company was formerly known as Veri-Tek International, Corp. and changed its name to Manitex International, Inc. in May 2008. Manitex International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, Illinois.

About Enviro Technologies

Enviro Technologies, Inc. provides environmental and industrial separation technology. The company develops, manufactures, sells, and rents its patented technology, the Voraxial Separator, which is a continuous flow turbo machine that separates liquid/liquid, liquid/solid, or liquid/liquid/solid fluid mixtures with distinct specific gravities. It serves oil exploration and production, oil refineries, and oil spill markets, as well as mining, sewage, manufacturing, waste-to-energy, and food processing industries. The company was formerly known as Enviro Voraxial Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Enviro Technologies, Inc. in November 2017. Enviro Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.