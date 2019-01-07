EOG Resources Inc (EOG) Shares Bought by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,144 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 490 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2,366.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $291,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,795,863.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,453,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,315. EOG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.04 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 30.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $142.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. MKM Partners began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on EOG Resources from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

