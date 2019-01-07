Epizyme (EPZM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday. The firm presently has a $9.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.95% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Epizyme’s lead candidate, tazemetostat demonstrated clinically meaningful activity, in patients with epithelioid sarcoma, a difficult-to-treat rare cancer. Based on these positive data, the company is confident of its planned new drug application submission for the indication in the first half of 2019. The candidate also showed meaningful activity in patients with follicular lymphoma, both with and without EZH2 activating mutations. Thus, the company is optimistic about the candidate. However, with no approved product in its portfolio, Epizyme is yet to generate revenues. However, the company is making efforts to develop tazemetostat for a number of hematological malignancies and genetically defined solid tumors. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in past one year.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EPZM. Oppenheimer set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Epizyme and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Leerink Swann raised shares of Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPZM traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,199,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,979. Epizyme has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $628.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.04.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts expect that Epizyme will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in Epizyme by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Epizyme during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Epizyme during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Epizyme during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Epizyme by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 12,663 shares during the period. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial in elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function,; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer.

