EQT (EQT) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

EQT (NYSE:EQT) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $79.00 target price on EQT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $24.00 target price on EQT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. MKM Partners began coverage on EQT in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on EQT from $43.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered EQT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

NYSE:EQT opened at $19.52 on Monday. EQT has a 12-month low of $16.29 and a 12-month high of $59.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.72.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. EQT had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that EQT will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Joseph Mcnally bought 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $539,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Bray Jr. Cary bought 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.89 per share, for a total transaction of $26,257.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 100,510 shares of company stock worth $2,419,620 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of EQT by 12.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its holdings in EQT by 1.8% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 74,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in EQT by 71.4% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in EQT by 15.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EQT by 10.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EQT

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres.

