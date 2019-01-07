Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (CNST)

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Tuerkcan forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Constellation Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.43) EPS.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14).

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CNST. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.31 on Monday. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $12.21.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNST. TRV GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,419,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $957,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,281,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. 42.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidate CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors.

