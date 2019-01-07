Equities Analysts Set Expectations for SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR’s FY2019 Earnings (SMFKY)

SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR in a research note issued on Friday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.14 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $3.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

SMFKY has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th.

OTCMKTS:SMFKY opened at $28.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.44. SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $45.51.

About SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. The company operates through Europe and the Americas segments. It offers containerboards, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products, such as solid boards, graphic boards, and bag-in-box.

