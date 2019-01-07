Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

ESPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Northland Securities upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a sell rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.82.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

ESPR opened at $41.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.27. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $82.68.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.28). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.86) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -6.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.73 per share, with a total value of $2,863,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,342,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,559,671.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $5,638,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,327 shares of company stock worth $8,463,042 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Opera Trading Capital bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.