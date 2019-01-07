Esterline Technologies Co. (ESL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $477.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect Esterline Technologies Co. (NYSE:ESL) to report sales of $477.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Esterline Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $479.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $476.00 million. Esterline Technologies reported sales of $482.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Esterline Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Esterline Technologies.

Esterline Technologies (NYSE:ESL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The aerospace company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.49. Esterline Technologies had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $535.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ESL. Zacks Investment Research raised Esterline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Esterline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Esterline Technologies from $85.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $123.00 target price on Esterline Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays raised Esterline Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.91 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.11.

Shares of NYSE:ESL traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $120.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,209,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,025. Esterline Technologies has a 12 month low of $67.15 and a 12 month high of $122.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.24.

In other news, EVP Roger Alan Ross sold 14,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.29, for a total transaction of $1,769,621.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,545.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pacific Advisors Lp First sold 3,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $401,537.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,076 shares of company stock valued at $27,457,271 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Esterline Technologies by 193.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Esterline Technologies during the third quarter valued at $240,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Esterline Technologies during the third quarter valued at $304,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Esterline Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Esterline Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esterline Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and systems primarily for aerospace and defense customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Avionics & Controls, Sensors & Systems, and Advanced Materials. The Avionics & Controls segment offers global positioning systems, head-up displays, enhanced vision systems, and electronic flight management systems for control and display applications; lighted push-button and rotary switches, keyboards, lighted indicators, panels, and displays; and control sticks, grips, wheels, and switching systems.

