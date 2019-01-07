Etherparty Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.36 Million (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Etherparty has a total market cap of $4.36 million and approximately $132,163.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. One Etherparty token can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ACX, HitBTC, Gate.io and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009053 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025401 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.76 or 0.02194088 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00156731 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00208893 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000102 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025184 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty launched on October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 528,542,202 tokens. Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty.

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, ACX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

