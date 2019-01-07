ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Diversified High Income ETN (DVHL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Diversified High Income ETN (NYSEARCA:DVHL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.3476 per share on Wednesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 11th. This is a boost from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Diversified High Income ETN’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Shares of DVHL traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,551. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Diversified High Income ETN has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $21.12.

