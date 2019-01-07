EventChain Price Reaches $0.0168 on Exchanges (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 7th. During the last week, EventChain has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. EventChain has a total market capitalization of $524,092.00 and $2,376.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EventChain token can now be purchased for $0.0168 or 0.00000416 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EventChain alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $492.27 or 0.12213479 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00027233 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

EventChain Profile

EVC is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io.

Buying and Selling EventChain

EventChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EventChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EventChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.