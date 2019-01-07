Evil Coin (EVIL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $33,901.00

Evil Coin (CURRENCY:EVIL) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Evil Coin has a market capitalization of $33,901.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Evil Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evil Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last week, Evil Coin has traded up 17.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00006928 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00002011 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 85.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Evil Coin Profile

EVIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2015. Evil Coin’s total supply is 21,020,383 coins. The official website for Evil Coin is evilcoin.xyz. Evil Coin’s official Twitter account is @Evil_Coin.

Evil Coin Coin Trading

Evil Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evil Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evil Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evil Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

