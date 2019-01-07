EXACT Sciences (EXAS) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. UBS Group set a $100.00 price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. EXACT Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.08.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $65.65 on Monday. EXACT Sciences has a 1 year low of $37.36 and a 1 year high of $82.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 12.08 and a quick ratio of 11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of -66.31 and a beta of 1.43.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $118.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 79,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.73, for a total value of $5,714,944.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,932,393.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 7,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $529,023.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,092,234. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,359 shares of company stock worth $23,320,700 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in EXACT Sciences during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It has an intellectual property, which protects its non invasive, molecular screening technology for the detection of colorectal cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

