Facebook (FB) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Facebook to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wedbush set a $220.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. DZ Bank cut Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Facebook from $215.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.20.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB opened at $137.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $380.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.58. Facebook has a 12 month low of $123.02 and a 12 month high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 37.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.12, for a total value of $117,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,634,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 470,705 shares of company stock valued at $67,813,950. Insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. 58.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

Read More: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.