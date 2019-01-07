Facebook, Inc. (FB) Stake Lessened by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,321,524 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 290,759 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Facebook worth $19,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in Facebook by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 4,077 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 12,658 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 56,660 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,010,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 58.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 38,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.04, for a total value of $6,060,219.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 588,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,625,893.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,394 shares in the company, valued at $14,783,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 470,705 shares of company stock worth $67,813,950. 16.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Facebook from $185.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Aegis boosted their price objective on Facebook from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.20.

Facebook stock opened at $137.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.58. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.02 and a fifty-two week high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/07/facebook-inc-fb-stake-lessened-by-cornerstone-wealth-management-llc.html.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

Further Reading: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.