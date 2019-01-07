Federated Investors Inc. PA Buys Shares of 61,604 Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB)

Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 61,604 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST boosted its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 6,778,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,423,000 after purchasing an additional 778,036 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,337,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,882,000 after purchasing an additional 102,102 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 864,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after purchasing an additional 32,244 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,000. 3.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $9.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 4th will be issued a $0.0039 dividend. This is an increase from Itau Unibanco’s previous special dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.58%.

Several research analysts have commented on ITUB shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. HSBC downgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Itau Unibanco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itau Unibanco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

About Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

