Federated Investors Inc. PA Has $513,000 Stake in Equity Residential (EQR)

Federated Investors Inc. PA lessened its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,610,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 17.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,086,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,319,000 after buying an additional 901,037 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,989,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,583,474,000 after buying an additional 845,417 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 17.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,985,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,101,000 after buying an additional 588,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1,840.5% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 556,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,901,000 after buying an additional 528,216 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

In other news, insider Alan W. George sold 12,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $930,210.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Samuel Zell sold 121,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total transaction of $8,752,341.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,794,606.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 355,482 shares of company stock valued at $24,791,835 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Scotiabank set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.41.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $64.56 on Monday. Equity Residential has a one year low of $54.97 and a one year high of $72.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.49.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $652.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 69.01%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Federated Investors Inc. PA Has $513,000 Stake in Equity Residential (EQR)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/07/federated-investors-inc-pa-has-513000-stake-in-equity-residential-eqr.html.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 306 properties consisting of 79,260 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.