Federated Investors Inc. PA Sells 164 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA)

Federated Investors Inc. PA lessened its holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Copa were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 1,234.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its position in shares of Copa by 60.9% in the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 3,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Copa by 69.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. 62.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Copa alerts:

Shares of CPA stock opened at $82.85 on Monday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a one year low of $67.38 and a one year high of $141.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.46.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.06). Copa had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $672.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.18%.

CPA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Copa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Buckingham Research raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Copa to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Copa in a research report on Sunday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.27.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Federated Investors Inc. PA Sells 164 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/07/federated-investors-inc-pa-sells-164-shares-of-copa-holdings-s-a-cpa.html.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 75 destinations in 31 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 12, 2018, it operated a fleet of 101 aircraft comprising 81 Boeing 737NG aircraft and 20 EMBRAER-190s aircraft.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.