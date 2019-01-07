FGL (FG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

FGL (NYSE: FG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/4/2019 – FGL was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FGL Holdings operates as a holding company. It offers fixed annuities and life insurance products, as well as provides reinsurance solutions, through its subsidiaries. FGL Holdings is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

1/2/2019 – FGL was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/1/2019 – FGL was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “FGL Holdings operates as a holding company. It offers fixed annuities and life insurance products, as well as provides reinsurance solutions, through its subsidiaries. FGL Holdings is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

12/24/2018 – FGL was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FGL Holdings operates as a holding company. It offers fixed annuities and life insurance products, as well as provides reinsurance solutions, through its subsidiaries. FGL Holdings is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

12/17/2018 – FGL was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FGL Holdings operates as a holding company. It offers fixed annuities and life insurance products, as well as provides reinsurance solutions, through its subsidiaries. FGL Holdings is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

12/10/2018 – FGL was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FGL Holdings operates as a holding company. It offers fixed annuities and life insurance products, as well as provides reinsurance solutions, through its subsidiaries. FGL Holdings is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

12/7/2018 – FGL is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

12/3/2018 – FGL was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FGL Holdings operates as a holding company. It offers fixed annuities and life insurance products, as well as provides reinsurance solutions, through its subsidiaries. FGL Holdings is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

11/27/2018 – FGL was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “FGL Holdings operates as a holding company. It offers fixed annuities and life insurance products, as well as provides reinsurance solutions, through its subsidiaries. FGL Holdings is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

11/9/2018 – FGL was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FGL Holdings operates as a holding company. It offers fixed annuities and life insurance products, as well as provides reinsurance solutions, through its subsidiaries. FGL Holdings is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

11/8/2018 – FGL was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating.

FG stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,319,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,633. FGL Holdings has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. FGL had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $444.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. FGL’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FGL Holdings will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of FGL during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of FGL during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FGL during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of FGL during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of FGL during the second quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

FGL Holdings, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides life and annuity reinsurance services, such as reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities.

