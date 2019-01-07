Fibrocell Science Inc (FCSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.90 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fibrocell Science Inc (NASDAQ:FCSC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.90) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fibrocell Science’s earnings. Fibrocell Science posted earnings per share of ($3.25) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Fibrocell Science will report full-year earnings of ($3.84) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.68) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fibrocell Science.

Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.55.

FCSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fibrocell Science from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Fibrocell Science from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Fibrocell Science from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Fibrocell Science in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of Fibrocell Science stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. Fibrocell Science has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.15.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fibrocell Science stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fibrocell Science Inc (NASDAQ:FCSC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 48,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Fibrocell Science as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 26.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fibrocell Science

Fibrocell Science, Inc, an autologous cell and gene therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for diseases affecting the skin and connective tissues in the United States. The company's gene therapy product candidates include FCX-007 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; FCX-013, a gene therapy for localized scleroderma; and gene-therapy program that is in research phase to arthritis and related conditions.

