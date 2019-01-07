FIG Partners Weighs in on First Internet Bancorp’s FY2020 Earnings (INBK)

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) – Stock analysts at FIG Partners issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research note issued on Friday, January 4th. FIG Partners analyst J. Rodis expects that the bank will earn $3.30 per share for the year. FIG Partners has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.50 million.

INBK has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum set a $45.00 price target on First Internet Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $22.12 on Monday. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $18.78 and a one year high of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $208.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 22,171 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 440,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,017,000 after acquiring an additional 31,330 shares in the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Jerry L. Williams purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.88 per share, for a total transaction of $38,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,223.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry L. Williams purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.10 per share, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 6,500 shares of company stock worth $159,310. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 10.04%.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

