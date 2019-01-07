Financial Comparison: Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) & Artemis Therapeutics (ATMS)

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) and Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

This table compares Orion Engineered Carbons and Artemis Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Engineered Carbons $1.33 billion 1.16 $75.53 million $1.63 15.82 Artemis Therapeutics N/A N/A -$1.14 million N/A N/A

Orion Engineered Carbons has higher revenue and earnings than Artemis Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Orion Engineered Carbons has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Artemis Therapeutics has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.1% of Orion Engineered Carbons shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Artemis Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Orion Engineered Carbons pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Artemis Therapeutics does not pay a dividend. Orion Engineered Carbons pays out 49.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orion Engineered Carbons has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Orion Engineered Carbons and Artemis Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Engineered Carbons 8.22% 108.30% 10.94% Artemis Therapeutics N/A -816.26% -300.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Orion Engineered Carbons and Artemis Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Engineered Carbons 0 0 6 0 3.00 Artemis Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Orion Engineered Carbons presently has a consensus target price of $35.40, suggesting a potential upside of 37.32%. Given Orion Engineered Carbons’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Orion Engineered Carbons is more favorable than Artemis Therapeutics.

Summary

Orion Engineered Carbons beats Artemis Therapeutics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications. It also provides rubber carbon black products for applications in mechanical rubber goods under the PUREX brand, as well as in tires under the ECORAX brand name. The company was formerly known as Orion Engineered Carbons S.à r.l. and changed its name to Orion Engineered Carbons, S.A. in July 2014. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Senningerberg, Luxembourg. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is a subsidiary of Kinove Luxembourg Holdings 1 S.a r.l.

Artemis Therapeutics Company Profile

Artemis Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of agents for the prevention and treatment of severe and life-threatening infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Artemisone, an orally-administered 10-alpha-amino artemisinin derivative with antiviral and antiparasitic properties. It focuses on advancing Artemisone as an antiparasitic treatment for patients infected with Plasmodium falciparum; and as an antiviral agent to address unmet clinical needs in immunocompromised patients infected with human cytomegalovirus and other viral or infectious diseases. The company has license agreement with Hadasit Medical Research Services and Development Ltd., Hadassah Medical Organization, and Hong Kong University of Science and Technology R and D Corporation Limited for the development of Artemisone. Artemis Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in New York, New York. Artemis Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Tonak Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.