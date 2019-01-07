Financial Comparison: OurPet’s (OPCO) vs. Armstrong Flooring (AFI)

OurPet’s (OTCMKTS:OPCO) and Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.8% of Armstrong Flooring shares are held by institutional investors. 36.4% of OurPet’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Armstrong Flooring shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares OurPet’s and Armstrong Flooring’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OurPet’s 4.19% 9.53% 6.65% Armstrong Flooring -1.12% 2.71% 1.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for OurPet’s and Armstrong Flooring, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OurPet’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Armstrong Flooring 1 3 1 0 2.00

Armstrong Flooring has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 38.68%. Given Armstrong Flooring’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Armstrong Flooring is more favorable than OurPet’s.

Volatility and Risk

OurPet’s has a beta of -0.94, suggesting that its share price is 194% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Armstrong Flooring has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OurPet’s and Armstrong Flooring’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OurPet’s $28.25 million 0.69 $1.74 million N/A N/A Armstrong Flooring $1.13 billion 0.30 -$41.80 million $0.21 63.52

OurPet’s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Armstrong Flooring.

OurPet’s Company Profile

OurPet's Company designs, develops, produces, and markets various accessories and consumable pet products for enhancing the health, safety, comfort, and enjoyment of pets in the United States and internationally. It offers various pet products, such as dog, cat, and bird feeders; storage bins; dog and cat toys; cat and dog waste management products; catnip products; scratchers and cat treats; dog houses, bowls, and molds; cat litter, litter box accessories, and disposable litter boxes; and pet supplements. The company markets and sells its products under the OurPet's, PetZone, Flappy, SmartScoop, EcoPure Naturals, Play-N-Squeak, Durapet, Clipnosis, Go! Cat! Go!, Festiva, Eat, Smarter Toys, petzonebrand.com, and Cosmic Pet brands. It serves mass retailers, pet superstores, regional pet chains, pet catalogues, e-commerce, warehouse club stores, military exchange chains, grocery chains, and pet distributors. The company was formerly known as Napro, Inc. and changed its name to OurPet's Company in March 1998. OurPet's Company was founded in 1985 and is based in Fairport Harbor, Ohio.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. It operates through two segments, Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring. The Resilient Flooring segment offers a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under the Armstrong brand; and luxury vinyl tile products, vinyl tile flooring, vinyl sheet products, and laminate products, as well as installs and maintains materials and accessories. The Wood Flooring segment provides hardwood flooring products under the Armstrong and Bruce brand names for use in residential construction and renovation, as well as in commercial applications, including stores, restaurants, and offices. This segment offers pre-finished solid and engineered wood flooring products, as well as related accessories. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, large home centers, retailers, flooring contractors, and the manufactured homes industry, as well as through architects, designers, end users, and regional and national builders. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

