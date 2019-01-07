Financial Contrast: Cartesian (CRTN) versus The Hackett Group (HCKT)

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) and Cartesian (OTCMKTS:CRTN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cartesian has a beta of -0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Hackett Group and Cartesian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hackett Group 11.48% 22.48% 14.18% Cartesian N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

The Hackett Group pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Cartesian does not pay a dividend. The Hackett Group pays out 44.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Hackett Group has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for The Hackett Group and Cartesian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hackett Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cartesian 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Hackett Group presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.39%. Given The Hackett Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe The Hackett Group is more favorable than Cartesian.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Hackett Group and Cartesian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hackett Group $285.86 million 1.66 $27.35 million $0.76 21.11 Cartesian $50.77 million 0.07 -$6.24 million N/A N/A

The Hackett Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cartesian.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.8% of The Hackett Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of The Hackett Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Cartesian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The Hackett Group beats Cartesian on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc. operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content. The company's benchmarking services conduct studies in the areas of selling, general and administrative, finance, human resources, information technology, procurement, enterprise performance management, shared service centers, and working capital management. Its business transformation programs help clients to develop coordinated strategy for achieving performance enhancements across the enterprise; ERP, enterprise performance management, and analytic solutions help clients in enhancing the value of their investments in enterprise software and business analytics; and SAP Solutions, including planning, architecture, and vendor evaluation and selection through implementation, customization, testing, and integration, as well as off-shore application development, and application maintenance and support services. The company was formerly known as Answerthink, Inc. and changed its name to The Hackett Group, Inc. in 2008. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Cartesian Company Profile

Cartesian, Inc., a management consulting company, provides consulting services and managed solutions to communications, digital media, and technology sectors in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Western Europe. It provides technical consultancy services in the areas of requirements definition and capture; data analysis; selecting and implementing mediation; provisioning; customer and inter-operator billing; integration systems to provide resilient automated processes; migrating end-customer products; customers and networks; planning, managing, and executing end-to-end systems; and software testing. The company also offers strategy and business case development services, including business case development, data and content strategies, marketing spending optimization, service and brand diversification, enterprise and small business strategies, technology commercialization, and operational strategies; and marketing services. In addition, it offers program management services; business and operations process redesign and reengineering services; and Ascertain, a revenue management and data integrity toolset that provides evaluation of processes, metrics, and control points. Further, the company provides investment advisory services, such as evaluation of management teams and business plans, and identification of strengths and weakness of the company, as well as analyses of the company's financial models, systems, products, and operational and business processes. It serves wireless and wireline service providers, and cable multiple systems operators, as well as technology companies, media and entertainment companies, and financial services firms that invest in the communications industry. The company was formerly known as The Management Network Group, Inc. and changed its name to Cartesian, Inc. in June 2014. Cartesian, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.