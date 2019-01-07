Financial Contrast: Healthequity (HQY) vs. ICTS International (ICTSF)

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) and ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.3% of Healthequity shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Healthequity shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 62.4% of ICTS International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Healthequity and ICTS International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthequity 24.52% 12.42% 11.79% ICTS International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Healthequity and ICTS International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthequity 0 3 9 0 2.75 ICTS International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Healthequity presently has a consensus target price of $92.83, indicating a potential upside of 60.06%. Given Healthequity’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Healthequity is more favorable than ICTS International.

Volatility & Risk

Healthequity has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICTS International has a beta of -0.26, indicating that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Healthequity and ICTS International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthequity $229.52 million 15.77 $47.36 million $0.54 107.41 ICTS International $297.68 million 0.02 $5.82 million N/A N/A

Healthequity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ICTS International.

Summary

Healthequity beats ICTS International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc. provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts. It also provides mutual fund investment platform; and online-only investment advisory services through Advisor, a Web-based tool. In addition, the company offers health reimbursement and flexible spending arrangements solutions; and Employee Retirement Income Security Act's plan administration and investment services. HealthEquity, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, Utah.

About ICTS International

ICTS International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides airport security and other aviation services in the United States, the Netherlands, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Airport Security and Other Aviation Services; and Technology segments. The company offers security consulting and security handling services, including security screening, checkpoint screening, hold baggage screening, X-ray operator training, and integrated services, as well as passengers security screening and cargo security services; various aviation security training programs and seminars; and aviation security consulting services in the areas of risk analysis, security concept development, security system design, implementation and assimilation, and security surveys and audits. Its security and other services also comprise limited security services, including charter flight screening for airlines, cargo and aircraft security screening, and aircraft search to detect dangerous objects; and non-security services comprising agent services, guard services, queue monitors assisting passengers before the checkpoint, aircraft cleaning, janitorial, ground service equipment maintenance, skycap passengers luggage, wheelchair attendant, and baggage handling services, as well as shuttle services to airline crews. In addition, the company develops and sells authentication security software to financial and other institutions, including passenger screening systems; I-Check document scan stand and tablet application; security airport realtime application, a tool that provides the missing link between HR and the operational daily business of running a security operation; realtime operational management; and front-end and back office identity document authentication management systems and onboarding automation service. ICTS International N.V. was founded in 1982 and is based in Haarlemmermeer, the Netherlands.

