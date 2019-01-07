Financial Institutions (FISI) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

FISI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut Financial Institutions from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Financial Institutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Financial Institutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of FISI opened at $26.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $426.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Financial Institutions has a 52-week low of $24.49 and a 52-week high of $34.35.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.20 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 23.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Financial Institutions will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.48%.

In related news, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.44 per share, with a total value of $56,880.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 74,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISI. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

