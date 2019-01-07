Financial Review: Kenon (KEN) versus Avangrid (AGR)

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) and Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Kenon has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avangrid has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Kenon and Avangrid, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kenon 0 0 0 0 N/A Avangrid 2 3 5 0 2.30

Avangrid has a consensus price target of $53.25, indicating a potential upside of 8.17%. Given Avangrid’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avangrid is more favorable than Kenon.

Dividends

Kenon pays an annual dividend of $1.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.5%. Avangrid pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Avangrid pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Avangrid has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Kenon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of Avangrid shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Avangrid shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kenon and Avangrid’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kenon $366.00 million 2.38 $236.59 million N/A N/A Avangrid $5.96 billion 2.55 $381.00 million $2.20 22.38

Avangrid has higher revenue and earnings than Kenon.

Profitability

This table compares Kenon and Avangrid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kenon N/A 43.14% 20.65% Avangrid 6.29% 4.55% 2.21%

Summary

Avangrid beats Kenon on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation facilities in Israel. It operates through OPC, Qoros, and Other segments. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services passenger vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in China. As of December 31, 2017, the company's Qoros' dealerships included 113 point of sales facilities. In addition, Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its 32% equity interest in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Ltd., owned and chartered vessels with a total container capacity of 385,974 TEUs. Further, it develops and owns a proprietary natural gas-to-liquid technology process. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Singapore.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc. is a diversified energy and utility company. It operates regulated utilities and electricity generation assets through two primary lines of business: Avangrid Networks and Avangrid Renewables. The Avangrid Networks includes eight electric and natural gas utilities. The Avangrid Renewables provides electricity through wind power, across the United States. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Orange, CT.

