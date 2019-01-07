Financial Review: Sunworks (SUNW) versus AltiGen Communications (ATGN)

AltiGen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) and Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for AltiGen Communications and Sunworks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AltiGen Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunworks 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AltiGen Communications and Sunworks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AltiGen Communications $8.39 million 1.58 $380,000.00 N/A N/A Sunworks $77.45 million 0.12 -$7.22 million ($0.32) -1.09

AltiGen Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sunworks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.3% of Sunworks shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of AltiGen Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Sunworks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AltiGen Communications and Sunworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AltiGen Communications N/A N/A N/A Sunworks -10.32% -51.82% -18.94%

Volatility & Risk

AltiGen Communications has a beta of -0.61, meaning that its stock price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunworks has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AltiGen Communications beats Sunworks on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

AltiGen Communications Company Profile

AltiGen Communications, Inc. designs, delivers, and supports Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) phone systems and call center solutions worldwide. The company offers MaxCommunications Server (MaxCS) IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD VoIP Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop. It also offers MaxAgent, a Windows-based desktop application to bring call control and workgroup information to call center agents; MaxSupervisor, a Windows-based desktop application for call center supervisors; and MaxACD for Lync, a call center solution. In addition, the company provides hosted services; and service support programs, including software assurance programs that offer customers with updates, patches, new releases, and technical support for the applications they are licensed to use. It sells its products to small-to-medium sized and multi-site businesses, corporate branch offices, call centers, credit unions, and community banks through a channel of distributors and resellers. AltiGen Communications, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects. In addition, it offers a range of installation services, including design, system engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance services to its solar energy customers. The company was formerly known as Solar3D, Inc. and changed its name to Sunworks, Inc. in March 2016. Sunworks, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Roseville, California.

