Firecoin (FIRE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $0.00

Firecoin (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Firecoin coin can currently be bought for $1.34 or 0.00019900 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Firecoin has traded up 29.6% against the US dollar. Firecoin has a market cap of $131,851.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Firecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.33 or 0.02065787 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00472439 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00023031 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00026891 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00010139 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00021547 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00008336 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007091 BTC.

Firecoin Profile

Firecoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2014. Firecoin’s total supply is 98,412 coins. The Reddit community for Firecoin is /r/Fire_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Firecoin’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Firecoin

Firecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Firecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

