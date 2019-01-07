First Bank (FRBA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $14.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Bank an industry rank of 105 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

FRBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bank by 4.2% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 129,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Bank by 48.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Bank by 18.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in First Bank by 1,278.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 11,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in First Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. 50.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBA traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.86. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,309. First Bank has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $207.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.51.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 million. Research analysts expect that First Bank will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

