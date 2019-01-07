First Business Financial Services (FBIZ) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday. They currently have $23.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Business Financial Services is the parent of the First Business family of companies, managing shareholder relations and providing access to capital for our operating entities. It provides its subsidiaries with cost-effective corporate services including human resources, finance, information technology, and marketing. Its companies include First Business Bank, First Business Bank – Milwaukee, First Business Trust & Investments, First Business Leasing, LLC, and First Business Capital Corp. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FBIZ. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Business Financial Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.82. First Business Financial Services has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $26.95.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Equities analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerald L. Kilcoyne acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,240 shares of company stock worth $124,910. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBIZ. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,854,000. M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 188,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 50,155 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 39,505 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,957,000 after acquiring an additional 23,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company's deposit products include non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

