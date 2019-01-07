First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 45,541 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 544.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,541 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 621.4% in the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $127.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $118.62 and a 12 month high of $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.05 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.89.

In other news, Director Charles Prince acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $268,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 3,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $536,650.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,455.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 514,187 shares of company stock worth $74,951,528 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

