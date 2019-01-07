First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP, INC. is a multi-bank holding company engaged in commercial banking, trust, investment management, insurance, mortgage origination and servicing activities. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FMBI. Raymond James set a $25.00 target price on First Midwest Bancorp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price objective on First Midwest Bancorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a hold rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. First Midwest Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.08.

Shares of FMBI stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. First Midwest Bancorp has a one year low of $18.10 and a one year high of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $167.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from First Midwest Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

In other news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson acquired 4,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $100,123.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,880,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,680,000 after purchasing an additional 448,194 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,293,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,707,000 after purchasing an additional 155,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,293,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,707,000 after purchasing an additional 155,942 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,766,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,927,000 after buying an additional 78,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,140,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,905,000 after buying an additional 77,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and auto loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

