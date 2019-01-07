Flowers Foods (FLO) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

FLO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $18.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

FLO stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. Flowers Foods has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.43.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $923.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the second quarter worth $101,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 447.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 380.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery (DSD) and Warehouse Delivery. The DSD segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Wonder, Cobblestone Bread Company, Tastykake, and Dave's Killer Bread brand names.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.