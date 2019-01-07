Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Fluor shares have underperformed its industry in a year's time. Earnings estimates have remained unchanged over the past 60 days, limiting upside potential of the stock. Fluor has been witnessing dismal results for its Energy & Chemicals segment and Power business line. Revenues in the Energy & Chemicals segment deceased 10% in the first nine months of 2018, primarily due to reduced volume of project execution activity of several chemicals and downstream projects. Also, Fluor has been facing reduced levels of project execution activity for several power projects. However, increase in new awards and backlog, courtesy of improvements in energy and commodity markets, and achievements in infrastructure and government business bode well.”

FLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Citigroup set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. MKM Partners reissued a hold rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $55.00 target price on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) stock opened at $34.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $62.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.70.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). Fluor Co. (NEW) had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

In other Fluor Co. (NEW) news, Chairman David Thomas Seaton acquired 5,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.52 per share, for a total transaction of $250,266.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 301,400 shares in the company, valued at $14,623,928. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. The company's Energy & Chemicals segment offers a range of design, engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, and project management services in the upstream, midstream, downstream, chemical, petrochemical, offshore and onshore oil and gas production, liquefied natural gas and pipeline markets.

