Fmr LLC Has $4.11 Million Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,964 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.25% of M.D.C. worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $236,141,000 after acquiring an additional 56,428 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,165,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,486,000 after acquiring an additional 28,974 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 921,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,369,000 after acquiring an additional 59,127 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 63.5% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 559,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,565,000 after acquiring an additional 217,395 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 13.0% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,959,000 after acquiring an additional 44,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $29.91 on Monday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $35.18. The company has a current ratio of 9.55, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.25.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $766.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

MDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America set a $34.00 price target on M.D.C. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Wedbush decreased their price target on M.D.C. from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised M.D.C. to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.86.

M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

