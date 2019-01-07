Fmr LLC Has $4.26 Million Stake in VMware, Inc. (VMW)

Fmr LLC grew its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,273 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in VMware by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 13,951 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in VMware by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,501,102 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $858,503,000 after buying an additional 1,693,475 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in VMware by 192.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 46,673 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after buying an additional 30,710 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, AXA purchased a new position in VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 18.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $138.91 on Monday. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.46 and a 12 month high of $169.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.67.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.42. VMware had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $26.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 31st.

VMW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, November 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $199.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Nomura set a $128.00 price objective on shares of VMware and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.81.

In related news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 12,345 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.73, for a total transaction of $1,774,346.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 218,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,334,721.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Brown sold 35,000 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,845 shares of company stock worth $12,197,367 over the last quarter. 29.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

