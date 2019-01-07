Fmr LLC Purchases 3,788 Shares of China Mobile Ltd. (CHL)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,188 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHL. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of China Mobile during the second quarter worth $129,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in China Mobile in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in China Mobile by 61.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,938 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in China Mobile in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in China Mobile in the second quarter valued at $219,000. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHL stock opened at $49.23 on Monday. China Mobile Ltd. has a 1-year low of $43.25 and a 1-year high of $53.23. The firm has a market cap of $196.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.62.

CHL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of China Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of China Mobile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers voice services, including local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

