Fmr LLC Reduces Position in German American Bancorp., Inc. (GABC)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 55.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,265 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 172,577 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in German American Bancorp. were worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 85.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in German American Bancorp. in the second quarter worth approximately $1,776,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 118.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 31,791 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 5.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,937.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.20 per share, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,836.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,547 shares of company stock worth $362,122. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GABC stock opened at $29.38 on Monday. German American Bancorp., Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $693.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.95.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). German American Bancorp. had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $37.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp., Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GABC shares. BidaskClub upgraded German American Bancorp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Hovde Group upgraded German American Bancorp. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. German American Bancorp. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

German American Bancorp. Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

