Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $57.00 price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Nomura cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.25.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $39.88 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52 week low of $35.27 and a 52 week high of $73.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 21st. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.