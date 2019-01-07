Francis A. Desouza Sells 3,000 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) insider Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.33, for a total transaction of $879,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,358,275.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $302.69 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.51 and a 52-week high of $372.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The life sciences company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.26. Illumina had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $340.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Illumina to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Illumina to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Illumina by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,833,784 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,976,649,000 after purchasing an additional 188,516 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 12.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,826,216 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,771,511,000 after purchasing an additional 528,635 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Illumina in the third quarter worth $1,482,837,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 7.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,429,221 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $524,609,000 after purchasing an additional 102,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Illumina by 272.2% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,023,452 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $375,668,000 after purchasing an additional 748,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

