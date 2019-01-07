Freicoin (FRC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $21.00

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Freicoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges. Freicoin has a market cap of $179,702.00 and approximately $21.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Freicoin has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000405 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000359 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000103 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Freicoin Profile

FRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2017. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,770,113 coins. The official message board for Freicoin is freicoinalliance.com. Freicoin’s official website is freico.in. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Freicoin Coin Trading

Freicoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Freicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

