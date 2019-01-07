Friendz (FDZ) Trading 29.9% Higher Over Last Week

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Friendz token can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, BitMart, Mercatox and HitBTC. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and $20,239.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Friendz has traded up 29.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009117 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025168 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.02203979 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00156039 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00210856 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024929 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000105 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024906 BTC.

Friendz Profile

Friendz was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,142,645,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 506,217,655 tokens. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, DragonEX, IDEX, HitBTC and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

