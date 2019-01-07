Frontdoor (FTDR) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Compass Point cut their price target on Frontdoor from $51.75 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. CIBC started coverage on Frontdoor in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Gabelli started coverage on Frontdoor in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $40.00 price target on Frontdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $27.00 on Friday. Frontdoor has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $49.92.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.50 million. Frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Frontdoor will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans to homeowners under the American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark, and OneGuard brands in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

